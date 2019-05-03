Finnegan’s Flyer brings new thrill to Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A new thrill opens Friday at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
Finnegan’s Flyer is the newest ride to make you scream in excitement or terror.
It’s in the Ireland Village at the park and reaches 80 feet tall with max speeds of 45 miles per hour.
“Riders can take in beautiful views of the park while being thrilled on this captivating attraction. The dueling arms sway back-and-forth, the ground plummeting into view with each swing. Only the bravest will prevail,” said a Busch Gardens spokesperson.
It's a thrill that many folks are excited about!
