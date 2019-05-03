Finnegan’s Flyer brings new thrill to Busch Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A new thrill opens Friday at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Finnegan’s Flyer is the newest ride to make you scream in excitement or terror.

We're TWO DAYS AWAY from Finnegan's Flyer officially taking flight! Join us this Friday, May 3 for the official Grand Opening & Members enjoy Exclusive Ride Time from 8 pm - 10 pm 🙌 Not a Member? There's still time! Join and partake at https://t.co/tV6DEZKWFG pic.twitter.com/CkqDjxrgQS — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) May 1, 2019

It’s in the Ireland Village at the park and reaches 80 feet tall with max speeds of 45 miles per hour.

“Riders can take in beautiful views of the park while being thrilled on this captivating attraction. The dueling arms sway back-and-forth, the ground plummeting into view with each swing. Only the bravest will prevail,” said a Busch Gardens spokesperson.

It's a thrill that many folks are excited about!