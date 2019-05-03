Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host community design fair

RICHMOND, Va. –Don’t miss your chance to provide input during the Children’s Hospital of VCU’s Community Design Fair on Saturday, May 18.
“We’re building a brand new children’s hospital, and we want your kids—and some grownups, too—to help design it,” officials said. “We’ll have coloring tables, imagination stations and plenty of other ways to leave your mark.”
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Hospital of VCU at 1000 E Broad Street in Richmond.
Click here for more information.
Our architects will lead parents and kids through arts and crafts activities from coloring tables to imagination stations and beyond, working together to imagine the possibilities for the future children’s hospital.
This is an awesome way to spend your Saturday morning with your family – and it’s a way to positively impact the Richmond community and work together to help those who may one day spend time in the children’s hospital.
Kids and parents will have a blast with activities like: coloring tables, imagination stations, face painting, games, giveaways, therapy dogs and snacks and refreshments.