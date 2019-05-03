Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host community design fair

RICHMOND, Va. –Don’t miss your chance to provide input during the Children’s Hospital of VCU’s Community Design Fair on Saturday, May 18.

“We’re building a brand new children’s hospital, and we want your kids—and some grownups, too—to help design it,” officials said. “We’ll have coloring tables, imagination stations and plenty of other ways to leave your mark.”

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Hospital of VCU at 1000 E Broad Street in Richmond.

Click here for more information.