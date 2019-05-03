× Abigail Spanberger speaks to Goochland students

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D – 7th) visited students at Goochland High School’s Technical Education Center Friday morning.

She spoke to graduating seniors about opportunities Congress can provide for workforce development programs, public-private partnerships, and apprenticeships.

Rep. Spanberger also commended the high school seniors on their success leading up to graduation.

She is scheduled to announce the winner of the Congressional Art Competition Friday evening at the Capital West Creek Commons.

The seventh district winner’s artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winners from each district across the country.