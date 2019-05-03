× 2 men wanted for larceny in theft of electronic readers, tablets

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Two men are wanted for larceny after several electronics were stolen in Henrico County.

On April 5 around 6:13 p.m., Henrico officers responded to the 5600 block of Corrugated Road for a larceny.

It was reported several electronic readers and tablets had been stolen.

After an investigation, police identified the suspects as Jason Tyndall and Vernon Brookshire, Sr. Both men are wanted on outstanding charges for larceny and embezzlement.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.