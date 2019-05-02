Police ID 25-year-old man found dead on Richmond sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night on Fairfield Avenue in Richmond as 25-year-old Trequan R. Hardy, of North 4th Street.

"At approximately 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers responded and found Hardy down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "He was transported to a local hospital where this morning he succumbed to his injuries."

Detectives said they believed people saw the killing and urged those witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.