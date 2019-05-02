Tips for planning your Summer getaway

(Richmond, Va) - With summer right around the corner and vacation planning season in full swing, travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore, revealed the top summer travel destinations for 2019, plus shared the affordable weeks to travel and emerging trends for this summer season. Find out how these trends are influencing where travelers are going, what they are planning for their summer getaways, and why consumers are taking a more thoughtful approach to their summer break options. www.disney.com
