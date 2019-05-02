This 13-year-old girl is missing in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tahsya Flournoy is missing.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen Wednesday evening near the Zaxby’s on Emmet Street in Charlottesville, according to police.

She was last seen wearning a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.

If you see Tahsya called Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280 or 911.

