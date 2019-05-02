Man tries in van to save shooting victim’s life: ‘Tears were running down his face’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's becoming "all too real,” says a Southside man who ran towards another man who was shot Thursday afternoon, only to watch him take his last breath.

"Tears were running down his face,” said Billy Ward, who has lived at the Melvin Fox Manor senior assisted-living facility on West 27th Street for four years. “He took a couple of breaths and passed away. It's hitting home. It's right at my front door."

He said the man had been sitting on a porch right across the street when he was gunned down in broad daylight.

Crime Insider sources say it appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

"Evidently they didn't have a phone that worked, so I dialed 9-1-1,” said Ward. “Before I did, the man was laying there and he asked me to help him."

Richmond Police confirm it was a murder, in fact, the third homicide in the city within 36 hours. It was also the sixth shooting since Monday.

C-I sources say investigators don't believe there's any connection between the three killings.

Those same sources add, the West 27th Street victim was a man in his 40's.

For people living here like Ward, the violence is deeply upsetting.

"When you try to help someone and he passes away in front of you, you know, he may have a mother, wife, children, you never know,” said Ward. “It could've been me. I don't know the situation. Elderly people live over here. It just never happens."

C-I sources tell me today's victim was shot in his mid-section.

Police continue to investigate all three of the latest homicides.