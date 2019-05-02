× Garbage truck burns, slows Route 360 traffic

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A burning garbage truck slowed traffic on Route 360 in Manquin Thursday morning.

The truck caught fire outside True Value 360 Hardware & Rental, located at 625 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, in King and Queen County.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to witnesses on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road remained opened, according to witnesses, with law enforcement controlling traffic around the fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.