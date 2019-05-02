Over 250,000 Starbucks French presses recalled due to laceration risk

Starbucks has recalled coffee presses sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a laceration hazard.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is recalling 263,200 Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses that were sold for $20 from November 2016 through January 2019 online and in-store, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Starbucks received a total of eight reports of the plunger’s knob breaking during use, resulting in puncture wounds and cuts.

The coffee press has a glass beaker, dark gray frame, and light gray handle and knob. The coffee presses measure about 9″ high by about 4″ in diameter.

SKU number 011063549 is printed on a white label on the bottom of the base.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the coffee presses and contact Starbucks for information on how to return the recalled item for a refund. Those who purchased the product will receive store credit, according to CPSC. In-store returns will not be accepted.

For the full report and more information on how to return the product, click here.