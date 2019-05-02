18 businesses tagged in downtown Fredericksburg vandalism spree

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Nearly 20 businesses were targeted in an overnight night vandalism spree, according to Fredericksburg Police.

“So far, patrol officers have discovered 90 tags across 18 businesses, a residence, mural, parking lots, and dumpsters,” a police spokesperson said.

The vandalism was concentrated in the city’s “downtown district” that includes:

100 and 200 blocks of George Street

800 block of Caroline Street

800 block of Princess Anne Street (Jail Alley)

900 block of Sophia Street

If you have any information about the graffiti or can identify the suspect, contact police immediately at 540-373-3122.

