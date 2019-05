× Firefighters rescue dog in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Firefighters rescued a family’s dog during an early morning house fire Thursday.

Crews responded to the home in the 5300 block of Ridgerun Terrace just before 1:00 a.m.

When they arrived, the family was already outside, but crews rushed in to the house to rescue the dog.

There were no injuries.