Drake gives a shout-out to Arya Stark in his Billboard Music Awards speech

Drake is clearly a “Game of Thrones” fan.

The rapper appeared on stage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday to accept the award for Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion.” He also won awards for top artist and top male artist.

There were a few things on his mind during his acceptance speech.

First, he thanked his colleagues who helped him put the album together.

“Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this,” he said. “I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I’ll never do it again.”

Then he thanked the Billboards and added that he needed a glass of champagne. (He is the Champagne Papi.)

But the real kicker was when he gave a shout-out to none other than Arya Stark, the “Game of Thrones” character who had the most epic moment last Sunday during the Battle of Winterfell.

“Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” Drake said.

What do we say to the haters, Drake?

Not today.