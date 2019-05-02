How Henrico retiree is helping the most vulnerable: ‘Speak up for them’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man has dedicated his life to fighting injustice by helping the most vulnerable members of society live a more normal life.

The 75-year-old volunteers with CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates, a non-profit that helps abused or neglected children live a more normal life.

While many retirees his age slow down, the former city planner's motor rarely stops revving.

“My driving force is that I have a skillet that can help children,” Kovac said. “It's not like adrenaline and I really like this. It's just something that needs to get done."

Kovac has been volunteering with the group for 22 years. During that time the married father of one has helped more than 70 boys and girls live safe and more productive lives.

“They’re going through a time which they need someone to speak up for them and someone to listen to them and someone to speak up for them,” Kovac explained.

Kovac has devoted more than 3,300 hours of his own time to CASA and often travels to different parts of the state out of his own pocket.

“I have to be strong for the child,” Kovac said.

It is a small sacrifice for this pragmatist from Indiana with a big heart.

“When you’re dealing with injustice, you can’t get emotional," Kovac said. "You just have to look at it square in the eye and say, 'I’m going to beat you.' Simple as that."

Henrico CASA Program Director Jeannine Panzera marvels at Kovac's dedication and diligence, especially when dealing with the darker side of humanity.

“His work is unparalleled and frankly, it's priceless. That is pretty incredible to us,” Panzera said. “He has taken the time out of his life. And he has made sacrifices for that in order to ensure that these kids are in safe homes and in permanent homes.”

For Kovac, sitting back when there are so many wrongs to right is not in his DNA.

“I want to make sure everyone has a fair shake and a fair deal,” Kovac said. “That is it. That is what keeps me going. If there were no acts of injustice, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

Even in his golden years, fighting for what’s right in his retirement is time well spent.

“When I get those calls -- or tap on the shoulder and I get a, ‘Do you remember me?'" he said. "Then I say, it's worth it. Simple as that.”

Click here for info about CASA’s annual Super Hero Run Saturday, May 4 at St. Joseph’s Villa in Henrico County.

Greg McQuade features local heroes in a weekly "Heroes Among Us" segment.

