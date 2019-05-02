Dance Your Way into the Weekend with Dogtown Dance Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Richmond, Va) - Dogtown Dance Theatre will host its' 6th Annual Richmond Dance Festival April 26th through May 11th, 2019. The three weekend festival features local and national dance artists, as well as international dance film artists in the historic Manchester District. The festival will showcase the work of 19 choreographers and 10 film artists. Emerald Holman, Amy Perkinson, and Kara Robertson of KARAR Dance Company are just a few of the dancers that are performing during the festival. For More information visit www.dogtowndancetheatre.com