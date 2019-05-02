Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Casa Del Barco

(Richmond, Va) - With Cinco De Mayo festivities happening this weekend, local executive chef Jasmine Bruckner came by the VTM studio to show us how to make a perfectly seasoned striped bass with grilled pineapple salsa. Also, make plans to join Casa Del Barco as they celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a 11am-3pm brunch. For more information go to https://www.casadelbarcova.com/

