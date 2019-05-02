× Wineries, beer, food trucks, and more at ‘A Taste of New Kent’ festival

NEW KENT, Va. — There will be plenty to eat and drink at the “A Taste of New Kent” wine and food festival.

The Saturday, May 11 festival takes place at Maidstone Village — home of the The Trojan Grill restaurant.

In addition to The Trojan Grill, bites will be available from food trucks like Matchsticks BBQ Co., Dank Eats, and Tiffany’s.

Tickets to the festival include wine tastings to a dozen Virginia wineries including New Kent’s own New Kent Winery, Saude Creek Vineyards, and White Plains Farm & Vineyard.

The festival is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DETAILS:

● LOCATION: Maidstone Village (7791 Invicta Lane, New Kent, Virginia)

● WINE: Multiple local and regional wine vendors will be on site

● BEER: Local craft breweries and well-known beers

● FOOD: Several of the area’s best food vendors

● ENTERTAINMENT: Talented SLAPNATION Band

● COST: Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, $20 with military ID

● PARKING: Will be available at New Kent Middle School (free shuttle service)

