A slight chance of tropical development near Florida

RICHMOND, Va. — The National Hurricane Center is watching an area over Florida and the Atlantic coast.

A cluster of showers and storms is located near Miami over to the Bahamas.

This area is expected to track northward along Florida’s Atlantic coast and then move northeasterly over the Atlantic near Georgia and South Carolina.

Conditions are not favorable for any significant development, but this area bears watching nonetheless. A frontal system moving through Virginia and the southeastern United States this weekend will help push the disturbed weather farther offshore.

The National Hurricane Center places the probability of a tropical depression or storm forming at just 10%.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. However, storms do occasionally form outside of that time frame.

Here is a list of the names that tropical storms and hurricanes will be given this year. These lists are repeated every six years, unless a name is retired, such as Sandy, Michael and Katrina.

