(Richmond, Va) - In a city where arts thrive and people enjoy their local parks, Paige Quilter with the Carillon Civic Association, visited both Greg and Bill to talk about the 48th Annual "Arts in the Park" Festival. Richmonders can view the works of over 450 local and national artists. The festival is Saturday, May 4th from 11 am to 6 pm and again Sunday, May 5th from 11 am until 5 pm at the Carillon in Byrd Park. It's a rain or shine event! https://richmondartsinthepark.com/