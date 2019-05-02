Man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting along West 27th Street in South Richmond.

“At approximately 1:19 p.m, officers responded to the 00 block of W. 27th Street for the report of a person shot,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “When they arrived, they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

