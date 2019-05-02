Officer saves dog from Midlothian house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Midlothian Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home in the 13200 block Drakewood Road just before 2:45 p.m., according to Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Elmore said flames were visible through the home's roof when firefighters arrived.

No one except Mattie the dog was at home when the fire broke out.

"Great work by Chesterfield County Police Officer Ryan Payne for rescuing Mattie from first floor of house fire," Elmore said. "Mattie was uninjured."

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on yet on what sparked the fire.

