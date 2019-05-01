× Senior Alert issued for 73-year-old man with cognitive impairment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Falls Church man.

Tam T. Nguyen, 73, was last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 in the 300 block of James Street in Falls Church. Police say he is believed to be in danger and may be in need of medical attention.

Nguyen suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medication, police said.

The senior is described as about 5’ 6’’ tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

He is believed to be driving a tan Toyota Sienna, license plate Virginia vrl-7214.

Police say Nguyen could possibly be heading to Florida.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Nguyen is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police Department, Lieutenant Sonya Richardson at 703-241-5050.