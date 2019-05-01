Here’s what we learned about the huge plane flying low over Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The low-flying plane seen circling around Richmond from time-to-time is a C-5 Galaxy, according to Richmond International Airport spokesperson Joe Stevens. The military aircraft will sometimes use the long runways at Richmond International Airport for touch-and-go training flights.

The massive 247-foot long, 222-foot wide plane is used to carry oversized cargo into battle.

When it's spotted training in the skies over Richmond, it can be quite a sight.

"I saw it landing and it scared me!"Veronica C. wrote on the CBS 6 Facebook page. "It was such a big plane!"

"They always look like they are going to fall out of the sky," David H. added. "They look so big and heavy and go so slow."

