Panda Express to open near Richmond-Henrico line

RICHMOND, Va. — A shuttered fast food restaurant building straddling the Richmond-Henrico line soon will trade flame-broiled Whoppers for orange chicken.

Panda Express last week filed preliminary plans for a new restaurant at 4800 W. Broad St., the site of the former Burger King that went dark in March after 40 years.

About half of the property’s 0.65 acres, which includes the restaurant building fronting West Broad Street and a surface parking lot west of the building, sits within Richmond boundaries. The remainder of the property, which has dumpsters and a back vehicular entrance to the restaurant, is in Henrico County.

