Opera at its Finest

Posted 12:59 pm, May 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus with Virginia Opera are excited about an upcoming concert featuring Mezzo-Soprano Denyce Graves. Executive Director for the Richmond Symphony David Fisk stopped by a LIVE show and shared the details behind the event with us.

The Richmond Symphony Masterworks - Carmen in Concert with Denyce Graves takes place on Saturday, May 18th at 8 pm at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing arts Carpenter Theatre. For more information you can visit www.richmondsymphony.comor call 804-788-1212

 

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMHONY}

