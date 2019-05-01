× Man killed in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in South Richmond Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Chateau Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.