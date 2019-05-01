Let Celebrities Wait On You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond native and Super Bowl Champ Michael Robinson is teaming up with Quirk Hotel’s Maple and Pine Restaurant for a fundraiser benefiting his charity Excel to Excellence. Michael stopped by along with Chef David Dunlap to share a tasty preview of the “Celebrity Waiter Experience” after party.

The Celebrity Waiter Experience hosted by Michael Robinson takes place on Friday, May 17th. The event is sold out, but tickets are still available for the after party at Quirk Hotel.

Michael’s 10th annual youth football camp takes place on Saturday, May 18th from 9 am to 3 pm at Varina High School. For more information you can visit http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/