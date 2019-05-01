Police ID driver killed in Dinwiddie crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the driver killed Tuesday in a crash on Cox Road (Route 751) in Dinwiddie as 37-year-old Jason Paul Williams.

"A Lincoln 4-door sedan, driven by, Jason P. Williams, 37, of Church Road, Va., was traveling westbound on Route 751 when he lost control of the vehicle as he entered a curve, going off road right, and striking a tree," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Williams was not wearing his seat belt. Williams, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

Tuesday's crash was reported at about 12:59 p.m.

Investigators said speed was considered a factor into the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

