It’s a *Piggie Party!

RICHMOND, Va – The annual “Big Pig Project,” a block party that benefits a great cause right here in Richmond, is coming to town this weekend. Restaurateur and organizer Rick Lyons, from Lunch.|SUPPER! , stopped by our kitchen ahead of the big event and walked us through creating tasty shrimp ceviche tostadas.

Come on out and enjoy the festivities Sunday, May 5th from Noon to 6pm at 1215 Summit Avenue. It’s FREE Admission with a $5 suggested donation.Virginia This Morning co-hosts Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will serve as emcees!

http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig/

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE BIG PIG PROJECT}