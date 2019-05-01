Haynes stores hosting food drive this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Folks who drop off non-perishable food or make a donation at area Haynes Furniture stores Friday will receive a free gift, company officials said.

The annual Hay Day, which kids off at 9 a.m. at all Virginia Haynes stores, aims to boost food bank donations since they typically drop off in the spring and summer months.

Donations made at the Hull Street or West Broad Street locations will go directly to Feed More.

“Our commitment to our community and customers is the whole reason we’ve been in business so long,” Haynes Furniture CEO E.J. Strelitz said. “It’s a part of our mission to support and give back to our community. That’s what has made Haynes a success for 121 years.”

Additionally, company officials said shoppers will be eligible for hourly giveaways, special deals and sales.

