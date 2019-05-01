× GRTC updates bus routes, service based on ‘community feedback’

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC has released updated bus route and service schedule that will take effect Sunday, May 12.

“Among the changes approved by GRTC’s Board of Directors include increased frequency on Routes 4A Montrose and 4B Darbytown during the AM/PM peak periods to every 15 minutes,” a GRTC spokesperson said. “This enhancement is in response to important community feedback GRTC received this Winter, and we look forward to offering quicker connections for these two routes serving Greater Fulton. Additionally in response to community input, the Route 87 Bellemeade/Hopkins serving Southside to Downtown will have later service on weeknights until 10 p.m.”

Other changes include:

Routes 1A Chamberlayne/Hull/Midlothian and 1B Chamberlayne/Hull/Warwick

New bus stops on Midlothian Turnpike between Erich Road and German School Road are available in each direction. The Southbound/Westbound stop is on Midlothian near NBC12 and the Northbound/Eastbound stop is on Midlothian near AutoZone. These stops are added to improve connectivity between these two routes.

Route 2C North Ave/Midlothian/Belt Blvd

Route has a revised travel pattern on Clopton. Because of this route adjustment, bus stops #3614 and #3613 (Bainbridge and 29th) will be discontinued. New bus stops at Midlothian and Clopton will be available.

Routes 4A Montrose and 4B Darbytown

Routes have increased AM/PM peak frequencies to every 15 minutes to provide better commute connectivity to the Pulse and other Main St. area routes.

Route 20 Orbital

Route has a revised travel pattern through Carytown. Please check public timetable for map and additional information.

Route 50 Broad Street

Route has an added Eastbound AM trip. Route has an eastern end-of-the-line routing change, serving the new Sauer Center area. Please check public timetables for additional information.

Route 56 South Laburnum

New bus stops are available on Williamsburg Rd. between Government Rd. and Kemp Ave.

Route 75 Three Chopt

Route has weekday AM/PM peak frequency changes to 30-minute intervals.

Route 76 Patterson

Route has an eastern end-of-the-line routing change, serving the new Sauer Center area. Please check public timetable for map and additional information.

Route 77 Grove

Route has an eastern end-of-the-line routing change, serving the new Sauer Center area, and a western end-of-the-line routing change, serving The Village shopping center. This temporary western detour permits the City of Richmond traffic engineers to assess safety concerns at the intersection of Libbie and Grove. Please check public timetable for map and additional information.

Route 78 Cary/Maymont

Route has a revised travel pattern through the Randolph neighborhood. Please check public timetable for map and additional information.

Route 87 Bellemeade/Hopkins

Route has additional weekday PM trips added until 10PM.

Kings Dominion (102X)

Summer 2019 seasonal service operates between Richmond, Ashland and Kings Dominion.