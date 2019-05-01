× Four adults displaced following Henrico fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Four adults have been displaced by a Wednesday fire in their home in Henrico’s East End.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Henrico firefighters responded a house on fire in the 200 block of Forest Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire and thick black smoke coming from the attic of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and confirm that no people or pets were inside.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.