Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

Posted 9:16 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46PM, May 1, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is fighting for their life following a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. in Fairfield Court, at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and N. 22nd St.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or athttp://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.