Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — One person is fighting for their life following a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. in Fairfield Court, at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and N. 22nd St.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or athttp://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.