Couples & Conversation

RICHMOND, Va – Licensed Therapist Allison Carver, LPC from Cook In specializes in couples cooking classes that include enhancing communication skills. Allison made a return visit to our kitchen and showed Bill and Cheryl how her “Cook In” date night planner works. She demonstrated how to make delicious flavored cream cheeses and provided questions to ask your significant other as your cook
Recipe: Scallion Cream Cheese
INGREDIENTS
8 ounces cream cheese
1 large scallion, chopped
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix the cream cheese until light and fluffy.
Add the scallion, parsley, salt, and pepper and let stand at room temperature.
Recipe: Honey Lavender Cream Cheese
INGREDIENTS
8 ounces cream cheese
1 teaspoon dried culinary lavender buds
1 tablespoon raw local honey
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix the cream cheese until light and fluffy.
Add all ingredients and let stand at room temperature
Recipe: Strawberry Cream Cheese
INGREDIENTS
8 ounces cream cheese
2 tablespoons strawberry jam
¼ cup chopped fresh strawberries
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix the cream cheese until light and fluffy
Add all the ingredients and let stand at room temperature