Couples & Conversation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Licensed Therapist Allison Carver, LPC from Cook In specializes in couples cooking classes that include enhancing communication skills. Allison made a return visit to our kitchen and showed Bill and Cheryl how her “Cook In” date night planner works. She demonstrated how to make delicious flavored cream cheeses and provided questions to ask your significant other as your cook

www.cookintonight.com

Recipe: Scallion Cream Cheese

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces cream cheese

1 large scallion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the cream cheese until light and fluffy.

Add the scallion, parsley, salt, and pepper and let stand at room temperature.

Recipe: Honey Lavender Cream Cheese

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon dried culinary lavender buds

1 tablespoon raw local honey

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the cream cheese until light and fluffy.

Add all ingredients and let stand at room temperature

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Cheese

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons strawberry jam

¼ cup chopped fresh strawberries

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the cream cheese until light and fluffy

Add all the ingredients and let stand at room temperature