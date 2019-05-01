Congress releases Mueller letter to Barr: ‘Public confusion’ following AG summary

Special counsel Robert Mueller told Attorney General William Barr “there is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation” because of Barr’s summary of the special counsel’s investigation, according to a letter released by Congress Wednesday.

In the letter dated March 27, Mueller criticizes Barr for not fully capturing the special counsel’s report in its “context, nature and substance,” including regarding its conclusions on obstruction of justice and collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians.

“This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigation,” Mueller wrote.

CNN reported Tuesday that Mueller had sent a letter to Barr concerned that the attorney general’s four-page summary to Congress of “principal conclusions” about the special counsel investigation did not fully capture Mueller’s 448-page report.

Criticism was swift from from congressional Democrats, who demanded to see the letter and criticized Barr’s credibility.

The letter is certain to play a central role in Barr’s appearance Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he will testify about the Mueller report.