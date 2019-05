Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Spring PlantFest at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens is this weekend, and Host Bill Bevins stopped by the Gardens ahead of the event to get a few tips from the planting experts.

Lewis Ginter’s Spring Plantfest Plant Sale takes place on Friday, May 3rd from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday, May 4th from 9 am to 3 pm. For more information you can visit lewisginter.org/event/spring-plant-fest

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDENS}