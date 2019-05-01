Teen arrested for an attempted murder on Cary Street

Posted 9:29 am, May 1, 2019, by

Brian Kelly (PHOTO: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. — Police arrested a Richmond teenager accused in a shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

Brian Kelly, 18, of Greystone Avenue, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 24 crime.

“Officers were called to the 700 block of West Cary Street [at about 12:38 a.m.] for the report of a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.”

Police have not yet released information about the motive, nor possible connection between the shooter and shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.