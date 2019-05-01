Teen arrested for an attempted murder on Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va. — Police arrested a Richmond teenager accused in a shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

Brian Kelly, 18, of Greystone Avenue, was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 24 crime.

“Officers were called to the 700 block of West Cary Street [at about 12:38 a.m.] for the report of a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.”

Police have not yet released information about the motive, nor possible connection between the shooter and shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.