GRTC installs Braille bus stop sign in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC has begun installing Braille bus stop sign markers at stops around Richmond. The Braille helps visually-impaired riders by providing bus stop identification numbers.

“We are committed to making GRTC accessible and easy to use for all customers,” GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Charlie Mitchell said. “Enhancing our at-stop signage is an excellent improvement benefitting our riders needing additional visual assistance.”

All GRTC bus stop signs should be updated with Braille this month.