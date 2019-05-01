× How the Better Business Bureau protects grandma and grandpa

PROVIDENCE FORGE, Va. — While guns can be used for personal protection, dozens of sportsmen put them to good use this week protecting grandma and grandpa. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central Virginia hosted a Sporting Clay Tournament at Old Forge Sporting Clays in Providence Forge.

Money raised at the fundraiser will be spent protecting the older generation.

“This benefits keeping grandma and grandpa from getting ripped off and scammed,” BBB president Barry N. Moore said. “We take the net proceeds from this and we put it in our foundation and we pay for professional trainers and programs to go out and talk to literally thousands of people throughout Central Virginia. Everything from continuing care retirement communities, nursing homes, churches, schools, doesn’t matter. That’s what it’s going to. Keeping our elderly from getting ripped off.”



The tournament, dubbed The BLAST, was sponsored by the BBB and Green Top.