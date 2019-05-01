450-plus artists will take part in Arts in the Park show this weekend

RICHMOND Va. — One of the top art shows in the country, Arts In The Park, is happening this weekend in Richmond’s Byrd Park.

Organizers said there will be 450-plus artists at the 48th annual arts and craft show Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Additionally, organizers said food and concessions will be available behind the Carillon.

The event is free and there is a shuttle service from the free parking at at City Stadium. (NOTE: Parking in the surrounding neighborhood is limited and some streets will be closed off.)

Proceeds from the event, which is manned by dozens of volunteers from the Carillon neighborhood, support community programs and beautification, the city park system, public library, and school system, as well as grants to numerous non-profit charities and service organizations, according to organizers.

Click here for more information about Arts in the Park or click here to follow the group on Facebook.