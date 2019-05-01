April’s warmth extends into May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- April 2019 finished as the fourth warmest April on record. It looks like May will be a warmer-than-normal month as well. The month has already opened warm and humid.

The extended outlook from the National Weather Service shows a decent chance of above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern United States.

Rainfall is expected to be near normal.

A typical May in Richmond produces 3.78" of rainfall. The normal high jumps into the 80s by the end of the month, and we gain 49 minutes of daylight.

Last May was the warmest on record. May 2018 ended up seven degrees above normal.

May 2016 and May 2017 finished below normal, and May 2015 was the sixth warmest on record.

