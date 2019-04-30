See where your high school ranks in new U.S. News list

RICHMOND, Va. — A dozen Central Virginia schools are ranked among the top 4,000 high schools in the country, according to US News & World report.

“The new rankings, developed in conjunction with nonprofit research firm RTI International, are based on a revamped methodology that weighs six indicators of school quality for the 2016-2017 school year,” the publication wrote.

Those indicator are:

College readiness, based on the proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed Advanced Placement and/or International Baccalaureate exams.

College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas.

Math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state-required tests.

Math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students.

Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.

Graduation rates, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2012-2013 and graduated four years later.

Here are the Central Virginia school are that ranked among the top 4,000 schools in the U.S.:

Open High School (Richmond) – #5 in Virginia, #209 in U.S.

Deep Run High School (Henrico) – #10 in Virginia, #479 in U.S.

Richmond Community High School (Richmond) – #21 in Virginia, #708 in U.S.

Cosby High School (Chesterfield) – #24 in Virginia, #905 in U.S.

Godwin High School (Henrico) – #33 in Virginia, #1,182 in U.S.

Glen Allen High School (Henrico) – #41 in Virginia, #1,394 in U.S.

Midlothian High School (Chesterfield) – #43 in Virginia, #1,452 in U.S.

Atlee High School (Hanover) – #61 in Virginia, #2,367 in U.S.

Freeman High School (Henrico) – #71 in Virginia, #2,636 in U.S.

James River High School (Chesterfield) – #81 in Virginia, #3,087 in U.S.

Clover Hill High School (Chesterfield) – #83 in Virginia, #3,125 in U.S.

Tucker High School (Henrico) – #97 in Virginia, #3,920 in U.S.

The Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond is not on the list because it is technically made up of students who attend other schools, therefor the governor’s school does not get to retain those students’ grades and test scores.