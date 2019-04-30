Race over to the PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s almost time to have some fun at the Virginia Motorsports Park. The PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown kicks off this Thursday, and Tommy Franklin, owner of the Virginia Motorsports Park and Virginia based PDRA Pro Nitrous Racer along with PDRA Pro Junior Racer Amber and PDRA Pro Top Junior Racer Ashley stopped by to share a fun preview of the event.

The action takes place at the Virginia Motorsports Park located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie. For more information, give them a call at 804-862-3174 or visit them online at www.pdra660.com.

 

