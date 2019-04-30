Man on motorcycle killed in Virginia work zone

Posted 3:40 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, April 30, 2019

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash, according to Albemarle Police.

“Patrick W. Tocci, 31, of Scottsville, was traveling southbound in the 5000 block of Scottsville Road and rearended a vehicle that was stopped prior to a work zone,” an Albemarle Police spokesperson said. “Tocci’s motorcycle then veered into oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle headed northbound.”

No charges have been filed in the crash as the cause remains under investigation.

The crash reported at about 8 p.m. Monday. Scottsville Road was closed for cleanup until about midnight.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

