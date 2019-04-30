77 community members will become Americans today at St. John’s Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 80 people from our community will become American citizens Tuesday during a naturalization ceremony at historic St. John's Church on East Broad Street in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

"It makes me very proud to be an American and to share this wonderful, historic site, this location, the history that we have here with our new citizens,"

St. John’s Church Foundation Executive Director Sarah Whiting said. "It's a great way to re-confirm your faith in being an American citizen. It's just wonderful."

The 77 people taking part in Tuesday's naturalization ceremony hail from 33 different countries.

A Patrick Henry reenactor will perform the Virginia statesman's famous "Liberty or Death" speech at the church where those words were first spoken on March 23, 1775.