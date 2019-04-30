Markel-backed grocery store opens in East End

RICHMOND, Va. — The grocery anchor of a new Church Hill-area development is open for business.

The Market @ 25th, a 25,000-square-foot store that’s part of the Church Hill North Retail Center backed by a group including local businessman Steve Markel, opened Monday at 1330 N. 25th St. at its intersection with Nine Mile Road and Fairmount Avenue.

Hundreds gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the market on Monday, including City Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents the East End, Mayor Levar Stoney and VCU President Michael Rao.

