Man accused of pushing woman in face, robbing Carytown 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man accused of pushing a clerk in the face and robbing the 7-Eleven in Carytown.

The robbery occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the store located in the 3600 block of West Cary Street.

“A convenience store employee reported the male in the photos approached the counter, pushed her in the face and stole several items before running out of the store,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

There were no injuries.

Surveillance video shows the suspect enter and leave the store.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Troung at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.