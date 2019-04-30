Lemaire celebrates the Kentucky Derby with $500 mint juleps

RICHMOND, Va. — Where will you watch the 145th Kentucky Derby? The horse race, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 4, is a match-up of 20 thoroughbred horses that have qualified by earning points with good finishes in races in North America, four races in Japan, or seven races in England, Ireland and France.

While the horses run, the Derby also raises monies for numerous charities. The philanthropy at Churchill Downs extends even so far as the race most famous drink — the mint julep. For the last 14 years, the race has offered $1,000 Woodford Reserve mint juleps with proceeds going to John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.

In Richmond, we have a chance to be part of the charitable movement with proceeds going to The ALS Association – DC/MD/VA Chapter. The $500 Julep for Charity will be sold at Lemaire in the Jefferson Hotel on May 4, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Each purchase of a “$500 Julep for Charity” will receive, one Julep from Lemaire on each subsequent visit for a year (!), a display in the restaurant bearing the purchaser’s name, and a personalized gift.

Watch the 145th Derby at Lemaire VIP Watch Party with specialty Woodford Reserve cocktails crafted by Lemaire’s talented staff, a VIP sampling of the limited LEMAIRE PRIVATE SELECTION Woodford Reserve KY Bourbon Barrel available only at Lemaire while supplies last and VIP Derby Experience – view the race on two jumbo flat screen TVs.

Win two VIP tickets to the race party by commenting WHO will win next weekend’s biggest sporting event.