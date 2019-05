× Henrico Police: Missing 67-year-old man has medical needs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Police are seeking help in locating Kenneth (Kenny) Thompson.

The 67-year-old man was last seen in the area near St. Mary’s Hospital and has medical needs that are “concerning for his personal safety.”

Thomas is a white male weighing approximately 160-170 lbs. and is 5’8 – 5’9 in height.

Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Thomas should contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.