Get ready to *Henrockus at Henricus!

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Bill Bevins headed down to the best *PART of Virginia and caused a *ruckus ahead of Henrockus. Bill caught up with Martha Burton, Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, at Henricus Park and got all of the details on the fun detail. Bill also stopped by Prince George County to view a special exhibit at the Regional Heritage Center.

There are always lots of great activities happening in and around Petersburg. The 2019 Henrockus at Henricus! Presented by 50 Years of Love and Henricus Historical Park during the 50 Days of Love event. The vent takes place Saturday, May 4th from 1 pm to 8 pm at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester, Virginia. For more information you can call 804-748-1611. The event is $5 per person, and free from children under 12!

You can take part in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” from April 20th through June 8th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}